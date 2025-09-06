State of Wyoming Purchases 129 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,159.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210,310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,547.20. This represents a 47.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $6,759,745 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 145.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.61. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

