State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 27,831 UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

State of Wyoming bought a new position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $2,236,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,298,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,026,334.28. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,801,152 shares of company stock worth $59,045,314. 87.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UWM Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About UWM

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.