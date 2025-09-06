Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xponential Fitness worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 72.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 282.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 365.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 179,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $8.52 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $415.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other news, Director Bruce N. Haase acquired 70,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $536,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,836.79. This represents a 269.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

