Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $28,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $INO

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 584,521 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

INO opened at $2.79 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $148.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

