Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $75,000 in Mingteng International Corporation Inc. $MTEN

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mingteng International in the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

Mingteng International Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEN opened at $12.07 on Friday. Mingteng International Corporation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

