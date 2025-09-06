Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 683,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 236,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NRDS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.44. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

