Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Allianz SE lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

