Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fox Corporation $FOX

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FOX by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 535,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,657 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

