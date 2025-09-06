Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vestis by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,687 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vestis by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.97. Vestis Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

