Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $8,282,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.8%

JXN stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,589.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -5,333.33%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

