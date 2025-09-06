Figma (NYSE:FIG) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Get Figma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIG

Figma Stock Performance

Shares of FIG opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Figma has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion and a PE ratio of 74.01.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.97 million. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 105,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $3,325,706.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 834,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,312,896. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 87,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $2,753,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,559,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.