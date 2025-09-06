IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $74.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.77.

IDYA opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 677.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

