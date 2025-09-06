Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,882,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $57,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,870,000 after acquiring an additional 548,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances
In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
