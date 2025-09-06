Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $12,109,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $10,206,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 21,710.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $824.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCB. Hovde Group increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,349.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,524.55. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,904. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,077 shares of company stock worth $5,642,155. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

