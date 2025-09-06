Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918,898 shares of company stock worth $1,576,038,056 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.