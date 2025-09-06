Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 31,398 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

