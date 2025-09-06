Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

