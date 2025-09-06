LKQ Corporation $LKQ Stock Holdings Lessened by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in LKQ by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in LKQ by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 487,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 166,231 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LKQ by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

