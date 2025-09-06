Allegion PLC $ALLE Stake Lowered by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.