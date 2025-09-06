Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,596,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 246,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 137,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

