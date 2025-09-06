Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $385,000 Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 3.6%

WTTR opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $364.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

