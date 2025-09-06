Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

