Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 89.16%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

