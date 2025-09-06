Ancora Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.