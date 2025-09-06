Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

