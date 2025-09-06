Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.