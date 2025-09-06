Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 209.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,681 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 59,324 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 408,600.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

