Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 29,345 Shares of Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marcus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marcus Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Marcus Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

