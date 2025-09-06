Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN Position Reduced by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 134,879 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 332,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.