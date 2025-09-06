Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Position Boosted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

