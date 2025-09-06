Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. $BBCP Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,437 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Concrete Pumping worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BBCP. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on Concrete Pumping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

