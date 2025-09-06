Amundi Sells 198,200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198,200 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.37% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $143,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $68.68 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

