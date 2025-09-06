Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 402 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 202,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,408,000 after buying an additional 219,938 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $66.96 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.