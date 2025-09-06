Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 448,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. VeriStar Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.5% in the first quarter. VeriStar Capital Management LP now owns 73,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 524,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 191,832 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.59 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

