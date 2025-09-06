America’s Car-Mart, Inc. $CRMT Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of America’s Car-Mart worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMT. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

CRMT stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $62.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $125.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $5,008,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,428,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,272,829.54. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 154,269 shares of company stock worth $8,689,460 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

