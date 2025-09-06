Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

