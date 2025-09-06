Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November $GNOV

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 131,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GNOV opened at $37.54 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

