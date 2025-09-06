Amundi Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Amundi increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,860 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $130,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

