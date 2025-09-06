DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells $4,385,147.44 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,385,147.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,045.12. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $246.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.65.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after purchasing an additional 333,369 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

