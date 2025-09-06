AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adecreaseof55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMC opened at $11.91 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.