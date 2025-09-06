Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scholastic’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Scholastic Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $652.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.59 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 819.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 182.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 458.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 508.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

