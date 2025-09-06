GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Up 130.8% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 627,400 shares, agrowthof130.8% from the July 31st total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 5,169.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BABX opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

