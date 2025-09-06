American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $332.07 and last traded at $323.22, with a volume of 3437531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.45.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,724 shares of company stock valued at $48,227,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $164,409,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.