Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 676904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a current ratio of 98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -714.29%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,784.82. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

