abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 1260439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.