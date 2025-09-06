Insider Selling: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $3,425,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $2,837,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $2,038,820.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $2,118,900.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $240.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.13. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.40. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $253.14.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Munro Partners acquired a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 360,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDDT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

