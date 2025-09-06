Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2,128.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.53 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $84,612.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $138,571.38. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,397 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

