Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,691,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 682,099 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,291,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,709 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

