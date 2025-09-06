Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declines By 41.7%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, adeclineof41.7% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) by 267.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.35% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIS opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.