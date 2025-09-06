ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist Financial

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $4,686,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron B. Deeter sold 31,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $3,511,656.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,546,850 shares of company stock valued at $164,753,189. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,521,000 after buying an additional 1,930,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 148.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,917,000 after buying an additional 1,131,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,388.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,344,000 after buying an additional 1,378,100 shares during the period.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

